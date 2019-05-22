Dodgers defeat Rays, but reliever Pedro Baez leaves with leg injury

Wood, meanwhile, was pulled after throwing 34 pitches in two innings. The right-hander allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk. The Dodgers, who countered the Rays’ strategy by batting Matt Beaty leadoff as the designated hitter for his second career start, scored their second run in the third inning against left-hander Jalen Beeks on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner. Austin Barnes’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-0. Three innings later, the Dodgers tacked on three runs with three straight two-out singles.