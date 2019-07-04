Cody Bellinger's walk-off homer in the 10th gives the Dodgers a sweep over the Diamondbacks

Making his first start since he was named a National League All-Star, Buehler resembled one. He wasn’t as dominant as his last outing at Dodger Stadium, when he compiled a career-high 16 strikeouts without a walk in his first career complete game, but he held the Diamondbacks (43-45) to three runs across seven innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 30 batters he faced. All were either a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball or cutter. Peppering the strike zone with that frequency helped produce nine strikeouts without a walk.