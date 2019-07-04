Cody Bellinger's walk-off homer in the 10th gives the Dodgers a sweep over the Diamondbacks

The chants of “M-V-P, M-V-P, M-V-P” descended from the stands with The Eagles’ “Hotel California” blaring in the background in the 10th inning Wednesday night.
The combination has taken a spot on this summer’s soundtrack at Dodger Stadium, signaling Cody Bellinger is approaching the batter’s box and the opposition is in danger. In the 10th inning Wednesday it meant the inevitable -- another walk-off win for the Dodgers -- was possible, that with one swing Bellinger, a frontrunner for National League MVP, could supply another round of late-inning magic.
And Bellinger provided some more, hammering fastball from Yoan Lopez over the wall in right-center field to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win and their fifth straight walk-off victory at home. The five straight walk-off wins tie the major-league record set by the Oakland Athletics in 2004 and moved the Dodgers (59-29) to 36-9 at home. For Bellinger, it was his 29th home run and second on the night.
The latest edition of late-game theater began with Enrique Hernandez crushing a fastball from Greg Holland off the wall in right field. Hernandez raced around for a double. Two pitches later, Matt Beaty smacked a line drive down the first-base line to score Hernandez and knot the game at four. Beaty took second base on a pitch that bounced feet in front of home plate and past catcher Carson Kelly with Justin Turner, pinch-hitting, at the plate.
Turner struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch he thought was outside, bringing Russell Martin, another pinch-hitter, to face Yoshihisa Hirano. Martin walked and so did Joc Pederson, loading the bases for Alex Verdugo.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo decided it was time to check on his reliever before it was too late, allowing Verdugo’s walk-up song -- Vicente Fernandez’s “Volver, Volver” -- to breathe, stoking the crowd once again. They thought another walk-off win was inevitable. Instead, Verdugo grounded into a deflating inning-ending double play.
Making his first start since he was named a National League All-Star, Buehler resembled one. He wasn’t as dominant as his last outing at Dodger Stadium, when he compiled a career-high 16 strikeouts without a walk in his first career complete game, but he held the Diamondbacks (43-45) to three runs across seven innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 30 batters he faced. All were either a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball or cutter. Peppering the strike zone with that frequency helped produce nine strikeouts without a walk.
But Merrill Kelly, while not matching the Buehler’s ability to overpower, matched Buehler for six innings. The right-hander retired 12 straight hitters until he was pulled after surrendering three runs in the second inning.
Cody Bellinger generated the first of the three runs with a 436-foot blast to dead center field. The home run was Bellinger’s 28th, tying him with Gil Hodges and Duke Snider for the most home runs before the All-Star break in franchise history. His 28 home runs through 88 games are tied for third in Dodger history. Los Angeles tacked on two more runs on back-to-back RBI singles by Buehler and Joc Pederson to take a 3-0 lead.
Arizona began chipping away at the lead in the fourth inning. It started with Eduardo Escobar recording a single. The next batter, Christian Walker, hammered a 97-mph fastball over the wall in center field for a two-run homer, continuing his atypical power flashes against the Dodgers. It was Walker’s 15th home run this season and fifth off Dodger pitching. Seven of his 21 career home runs have come at the expense of Los Angeles.
The Diamondbacks tied the game in the seventh inning with another two-batter burst. The second iteration came with two outs, beginning with Jarrod Dyson’s double down the left-field line. One of the fastest players in baseball, Dyson sprinted home on Ketel Marte’s single to shallow right field, easily beating Bellinger’s 98.9-mph throw.
The score remained knotted until the ninth inning, when Kenley Jansen entered after a five-day layoff. He retired the first hitter, Nick Ahmed, with one pitch, inducing a flyball to center field, before stumbling.
The pitch wasn’t a strike -- it was a cutter above the zone -- but Carson Kelly unleashed a hack and connected, launching the baseball a few rows deep beyond the left-center field fence. Kenley Jansen watched from the mound. He let out a roar in disgust, and another one, as Kelly rounded the bases to put the Diamondbacks ahead.
But it was not a matter of if the Dodgers would find a way to win. It was who would provide the dramatics and how they would provide them.