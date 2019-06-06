Let's meet the Dodgers' draft picks

Here is a brief look at the Dodgers’ draft picks this week.
Round 1: 3B Kody Hoese, Tulane, R/R (6-4/200):
2019 Season Stats: .391 BA | 61 RBI | 23 HR |:
-
Collegiate Baseball All-American
-
AAC Player of the Year
-
Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Finalist
-
Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
-
Dick Howser Semifinalist
-
2015 draft pick by the Kansas City Royals (35th round)
Round 1: 2B Michael Busch, North Carolina, L/R (6-0/207):
2019 Season Stats:.290 BA | 57 RBI | 16 HR
-
Chapel Hill Region Most Outstanding Player
-
2019 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player
-
First team All-ACC
Round 2c: RHP, Jimmy Lewis, Lake Travis High School (Texas) L/R (6-6/220):
-
Louisiana State commit
-
Pitch touch 95 mph
-
Father drafted by the Houston Astros in 1991
Round 3: RHP Ryan Pepiot, Butler, R/R (6-3/215):
2018-19 Season Stats: 4-4 W-L | 3.92 ERA | 126 K
-
First Team All-Big East
-
2018 Mideast All-Region second team
-
Ranks 11th in NCAA in total strikeouts (126)
Round 4: 3B Brandon Lewis, UC Irvine, R/R (6-3/215) 6-7 record in 94.2 innings.
2018-19 Season Stats: .315 BA | 54 RBI | 14 HR
-
Big West Conference first team
Round 5: RHP Jack Little, Stanford, L/R (6-4/190):
2018-19 Season Stats: 3-2 W-L | 3.32 ERA | 50 K
-
Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
-
All Pac-12
-
ABCA first-team All-American
-
Perfect Game first-team All-American
-
Baseball America first-team All American
Round 6: RHP Aaron Ochsenbein, Eastern Kentucky, R/R (6-3/225): In two seasons for the Colonels, he posted an 8-8 record with a 4.09 ERA in 158 innings.
Round 7: RHP Nick Robertson, James Madison, R/R (6-6/265): In 2019, Robertson had a 5-1 record with a 1.01 ERA. He had 54 strikeouts and eight saves.
Round 8: LF Ryan Ward, Bryant University (R.I.), L/R (5-11/200): In his junior season, Ward hit .382/.450/.614. He has 23 career home runs.
Round 9: LHP Alec Gamboa, Fresno City College, S/L (6-1/205): Gamboa finished the season with an 8-1 record and 1.97 ERA.
Round 10: SS Zac Ching, Virginia Commonwealth, R/R (5-9/180): In four years for the Rams, Ching hit .283/.375/.408. His career totals include 11 home runs and 121 RBIs.
Round 11: RHP Logan Boyer, San Diego State, R/R (6-3/215): In three seasons for the Aztecs, Boyer compiled a 2-1 record and 3.40 career ERA.
Round 12: LHP Mitchell Tyranski, Michigan State, L/L (6-2/215): In his junior season, Tyranski compiled a 4-7 record with 89 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched.
Round 13: LHP Jacob Cantleberry, Missouri, L/L (6-1/180): The former San Jacinto CC pitcher finished his first season with the Tigers compiling a 5-11 record and 4.73 ERA.
Round 14: LHP Sean Mellen, Northeastern, L/L (6-5/215): Last season for the Huskies, Mellen compiled a 6-9 record and 3.10 ERA.
Round 15: OF Joe Vranesh, St. Mary’s, R/R (6-2/200): Last season for the Gaels, he recorded a .327 batting average with 15 home runs and 56 RBI.
Round 16: RHP Andrew Baker, Chipola College, R/R (6-2/185): In 26 appearances last season, he had a 2-1 record with 5.04 ERA in 50 innings.
Round 17: OF Brandon Wulff, Stanford, R/R (6-1/225): In three seasons for the Cardinal, Wulff hit .281/.394/.520 with 22 home runs.
Round 18: RHP Jeff Belge, St. John’s (NY), L/L (6-5/225): A 32nd round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016, Belge compiled a 13-12 record and a 4.37 career ERA for St. John’s.
Round 19: LHP Braidyn Fink, Oklahoma, L/L (6-1/216): Fink, a relief pitcher, tallied 49 strikeouts and a 4.31 career ERA. Fink missed majority of the 2019 season after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament.
Round 20: C Zach Plunkett, Arkansas, R/R (6-2/225): In two seasons for the Razorbacks, he hit .250/.375/.450 with three RBIs.
Round 21: OF/P Trey LaFleur, J.M. Tate High School (Fl.) L/L (6-3/190): LaFleur, a Ole Miss signee, could be a two-way player for Mississippi, but most pro scouts like him more as a hitter.
Round 22: SS Jimmy Titus, Bryant University, R/R (6-1/195): In 114 games, he hit .319/.397/.532 with 20 home runs and 105 RBIs. Titus missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL.
Round 23: RHP Cyrillo Watson, Illinois, R/R (6-1/195): In his junior season, Watson had a 5-2 record with a 3.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts.
Round 24: CF Chet Allison, Fresno City College, R/R (6-2/215): The second-year junior college product hit .446/.548/.831 last season with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs.
Round 25: CF Jonny Deluca, Oregon, S/R (5-11/196): In his two seasons for the Ducks, he hit .226/.296/.354 and added 11 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Round 26: RHP Mark Mixon, Miami, R/R (6-2/180): In his lone season pitching for the Hurricanes, Mixon recorded a 3-1 record and a 2.33 ERA.
Round 27: RHP Parker Brahms, Sacramento State, R/R (6-3/209): In three seasons, Brahms compiled a 16-13 record with a 3.33 career ERA.
Round 28: SS Brennan Milone, Woodstock High School (Ga.), R/R (6-1/180): Milone, a South Carolina commit, is known for his raw power and defensive instincts.
Round 29: SS Breyln Jones, Rutherford HS (NJ), R/R (6-2/180): In his senior season, Jones has tallied 27 hit per NJ.com.
Round 30: RHP Josh Ibarra, Golden West College (Ca.), R/R (6-2/200): In 18 appearances, the second-year JUCO product had a 4-1 record and 1.62 ERA in 61 innings pitched.
Round 31: SS Kayler Yates, Dixie HS (Utah), R/R (6-0/165): Yates, a Utah commit, finished his high school career with a .335 average and a .437 OBP.
Round 32: CF Danny Sinatro, Washington State, L/R (6-0/180): Last season for the Cougars, Sinatro hit .325/.347/.337.
Round 33: 3B Julio Carrion, Chipola College (Fla.), R/R (6-1/185): In 52 games, Carrion hit .226 with 35 RBIs.
Round 34: LHP Francisco Martinez, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy (PR) L/L (6-1/180):
Round 35: CF Justin Washington, Savannah State, R/R (6-4/190): In his junior season, Washington hit .242 average and 24 RBIs.
Round 36: RF Matthew Kanfer, Pepperdine, R/R (6-2/185): In his senior season, Kanfer hit .315/.324/.473.
Round 37: CF Tres Gonzalez, Mount Vernon Presbyterian (Ga.), L/L (6-0/170): Gonzalez is known as a good route runner in center field, but scouts question his impact. He is a Georgia Tech commit.
Round 38: C Tyler Ryan, University of the Pacific (Stockton, Calif.), R/R (6-1/210): Ryan, a utility player for the Tigers, hit .261/.341/.400.
Round 39: LHP Caden MacDonald, Pantego Christian Academy (Texas), L/L (6-1/175): MacDonald, a Princeton commit, finished his high school career hitting .435.
Round 40: C Ty Haselman, UCLA, S/R (6-2/201): In 2018 for the Bruins. Haselman hit .400/.500/.400. Ty is the son of former MLB catcher Bill Haselman.