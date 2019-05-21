Julio Urias rejoins Dodgers, says he cooperated with MLB probe

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was reinstated by Major League Baseball and rejoined the club Tuesday, a week and a day after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Los Angeles. It is the first time MLB reinstated a player on seven-day paid administrative leave without extending the leave or issuing a suspension since the league implemented its domestic violence policy in 2015.
Urias, 22, declined to comment on his arrest or the subsequent circumstances beyond reiterating that he has cooperated with MLB and will continue to do so. MLB’s investigation remains open.
“We’re in contact with the major leagues and I’m open 100% with them,” Urias said in Spanish. “They’re in charge of everything. Now that stays outside. Leaving the stadium you can think about that. But now I’m in a baseball stadium and I care about doing my job and helping this team. This team is ready to win, to get to another World Series and win a championship.”
Asked whether he believes his conduct warranted an arrest and the subsequent leave, Urias declined to comment.
“I don’t want to think about that right now,” Urias said. “Like I said, I’m cooperating 100% with the entire case and right now I’m focused on baseball and now what interests me is going out on the field and give my best like I’ve always done.”
The commissioner’s office made the decision to reinstate Urias in coordination with the Major League Baseball Players’ Assn. Per the collective bargaining agreement, the Dodgers were mandated to activate Urias upon his reinstatement. They could not option him to the minors.
“It’s something that MLB took control of; they run an extremely thorough process,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “And after going through it, they made the decision to reinstate. It’s tough for us to elaborate much right now. But one thing we do know is that it is not standard for them to reinstate after just the seven days. So that says something to us. . . Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next couple weeks, but it’s something that’s tough for us to elaborate much on right now.”
Urias said he spent the previous week in Los Angeles. Manager Dave Roberts said Urias recently threw a bullpen session and was expected to throw another one Tuesday. Roberts added he doesn’t expect Urias to pitch in the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but expects him “to be a big factor” against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend.
Urias traveled to Florida on Tuesday and arrived at Tropicana Field a few hours before the Dodgers played the Rays. He spoke with Friedman and Roberts before addressing the team for about five minutes in the visitors clubhouse.