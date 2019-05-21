Julio Urias rejoins Dodgers, says he cooperated with MLB probe

“It’s something that MLB took control of; they run an extremely thorough process,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “And after going through it, they made the decision to reinstate. It’s tough for us to elaborate much right now. But one thing we do know is that it is not standard for them to reinstate after just the seven days. So that says something to us. . . Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next couple weeks, but it’s something that’s tough for us to elaborate much on right now.”