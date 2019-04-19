Dodgers' Julio Urias makes his last start (for now) a memorable win

Before all that, Urias had a start to make after surrendering nine runs (eight earned) in 8 ⅔ innings in his previous two outings. He didn’t expend the latitude. Pitching at Miller Park for the first time since a cameo as a reliever in last year’s National League Championship Series, Urias worked around walks in the first and third innings to keep the Brewers hitless until Orlando Arcia stepped to the plate with two out in the fifth. Arcia cracked a single on the ninth pitch of the clash to cease Urias’s no-hit bid. Urias struck out pinch-hitter Eric Thames on a changeup to end the inning.