Dodgers are avoiding World Series hangover despite setbacks and slumps

All these things are true for the Dodgers. But after five weeks of baseball, so is this: the team resides atop the National League West, well positioned to capture their seventh consecutive division title and resolute in pursuit of the title that has eluded the franchise since 1988. Unlike 2018, when the Dodgers spent the entirety of the regular season trying not to drown, the latest edition has discovered how to gain ground while treading water.