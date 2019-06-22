Walker Buehler's 16 strikeouts and Matt Beaty's walk-off power Dodgers over the Rockies

For the first time since the Dodgers seized the National League West title in Game 163 last October, the Colorado Rockies visited Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The confrontation featured the same pitching matchup from October: Walker Buehler for the home team, German Marquez for the visitors.
Buehler claimed that duel with seven scoreless innings. He was even better in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win Friday, outlasting Marquez in an encounter between the two hottest teams in the National League since mid-April. The right-hander tallied a career-high 16 strikeouts, didn’t walk a batter, and allowed three hits in a career-high nine innings -- just long enough for the offense to give him the support he needed.
Matt Beaty provided it with a walk-off two-run home run against right-hander Jairo Diaz to give the Dodgers (52-25) their fourth straight victory.
The Dodgers initiated the scoring against Marquez in the second inning. Max Muncy led off with a single to reach base for the 30th straight game. He took third base on an error by shortstop Brendan Rodgers and scored on Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly. Cody Bellinger whacked a ball to straightaway center field in the fourth inning for his 25th home run -- a total he reached in Game 163 last season. Those were the only runs Los Angeles could muster off Marquez over eight innings.
The Rockies (40-35) countered with home runs from their hottest hitters. First, Nolan Arenado lifted a fly ball that landed on top of the left-field wall and bounced over in the fourth inning. Two innings later, Charlie Blackmon blasted a fastball down the right-field line to extend his on-base streak to 31 games.
Arenado was the first baserunner Buehler allowed. The right-hander had retired the first 11 batters he faced, with six strikeouts. He added 10 over the next five innings. Of the 16 strikeouts, 15 were swinging. He accumulated 23 swing-and-misses in all.
In four starts since allowing five runs in five innings against the New York Mets on May 29, Buehler has given up three runs in 31 innings. He has 42 strikeouts to one walk while surrendering 12 hits. It is a flashback to the Walker Buehler the Dodgers rode in the second half, through Game 163, and into the playoffs last season. The formula, however, has been altered.
That dreadful outing against the Mets, in which he yielded two home runs to rookie Pete Alonso, prompted Buehler to change his preparation for the next start. Before facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3, Buehler, for the first time in his career, decided to lead the customary pregame scouting meeting with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt and the catcher.
“In this game, you got to evolve,” Buehler said the next day. “I think that’s where the next step for me is, taking more ownership of what I do out there.”
That night, Buehler held the Diamondbacks to one run with a season-high 11 strikeouts across a season-high eight innings. He allowed two hits and walked none. The success prompted him to continue heading the pregame meetings. He then tossed 14 scoreless innings over his next two outings before taking the ball Friday.
“I just think the more prepared you are, the better your clarity is in what you want to do with a hitter,” Honeycutt said. “I think he sees the way our other guys go. Pretty much all the veteran guys do more...But I think it's whatever works for each guy. You have to experiment and figure out what's best for the individual. I just see him maturing to a point where he's taken more responsibility over his own game.”
Buehler ended his work Friday by striking out Arenado for his 16th strikeout. He let out a roar as he walked off the mound and held his breath in the dugout until Beaty came through.