Austin Barnes continues to impress in Dodgers' 2-0 exhibition win over White Sox

EXTRA BASES: Walker Buehler is slated to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. Buehler will be limited to three innings or around 45 pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander, who threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday, has been handled with care this spring after “not feeling right” at the beginning of camp. ...Corey Seager went 0 for 3 and didn’t field a ball at shortstop in five innings in a minor league game Saturday. Roberts said he is scheduled to play seven innings on Sunday and will play for the Dodgers “at some point” in the next week.... Max Muncy took his first swings since Wednesday, but was held out of the Dodgers’ lineup for the third straight day because of right forearm irritation. Roberts maintained Muncy’s ailment is minor and that he wouldn’t have missed any time if it were the regular season.