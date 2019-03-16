Austin Barnes continues to impress in Dodgers' 2-0 exhibition win over White Sox

The Dodgers defeat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. They are 13-8-1 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin worked around two hits and two walks to toss three scoreless innings. The 24-year-old prospect has thrown nine shutout innings this spring. ...Kenley Jansen’s cutter sat between 91 and 93 mph in a scoreless inning, which concluded with Jose Abreu lining out on the 11th pitch of his at-bat. Jansen surrendered a hit and had a strikeout. He hasn’t given up a run in five Cactus League innings and is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game on Sunday. ...Joe Kelly was dominant in his inning of work, striking out the side. Two of the strikeouts came looking. ...Pedro Baez had two strikeouts in a perfect inning.
AT THE PLATE: Austin Barnes hit a two-run home run off veteran right-hander Ivan Nova in the second inning. The catcher, striving to rebound from a disappointing 2018 season, is batting .333 with two homers this spring. …The Dodgers were limited to three hits otherwise, all singles from Edwin Rios, Daniel Castro, and David Freese, who committed two errors at first base.
EXTRA BASES: Walker Buehler is slated to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. Buehler will be limited to three innings or around 45 pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander, who threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday, has been handled with care this spring after “not feeling right” at the beginning of camp. ...Corey Seager went 0 for 3 and didn’t field a ball at shortstop in five innings in a minor league game Saturday. Roberts said he is scheduled to play seven innings on Sunday and will play for the Dodgers “at some point” in the next week.... Max Muncy took his first swings since Wednesday, but was held out of the Dodgers’ lineup for the third straight day because of right forearm irritation. Roberts maintained Muncy’s ailment is minor and that he wouldn’t have missed any time if it were the regular season.
UP NEXT: Rich Hill is scheduled to start and throw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at Camelback Ranch. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570, KTNQ (Spanish).