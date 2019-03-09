Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler faces hitters for first time this spring

Roberts said that if all went well, Buehler would throw another live batting practice before pitching in a Cactus League game. Buehler hasn’t pitched in a game of any sort since tossing seven shutout innings in Game 3 of the World Series last October. The outing increased his innings total for 2018 — between the playoffs and regular season, and minors and major leagues — to 177. He logged 88⅔ innings in 2017.