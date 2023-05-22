Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and news

More umpire controversy, another bad Clayton Kershaw start mark Dodgers’ loss

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after walking the Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar to load the bases in the fourth inning Sunday. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — A night after his controversial called third strike ended one Dodgers loss, umpire Paul Emmel was in the middle of more controversy with the team Sunday.

In the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, Max Muncy was ejected by Emmel after being rung up on a called strike, getting tossed by the crew chief — who had cycled to third base Sunday — after continuing to complain about the call on his way back to the dugout.

Unlike Saturday night, when Emmel’s missed call in a Mookie Betts at-bat extinguished a potential ninth-inning comeback, Sunday’s ejection of Muncy had minimal impact on the rest of the game.

