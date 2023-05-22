Advertisement
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and news

Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during his MLB debut on May 3. Stone will start Monday against the Atlanta Braves.
(Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Gavin Stone gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday at 4:20 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

More umpire controversy, another bad Clayton Kershaw start mark Dodgers’ loss

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after walking the Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after walking the Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar to load the bases in the fourth inning Sunday.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — A night after his controversial called third strike ended one Dodgers loss, umpire Paul Emmel was in the middle of more controversy with the team Sunday.

In the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, Max Muncy was ejected by Emmel after being rung up on a called strike, getting tossed by the crew chief — who had cycled to third base Sunday — after continuing to complain about the call on his way back to the dugout.

Unlike Saturday night, when Emmel’s missed call in a Mookie Betts at-bat extinguished a potential ninth-inning comeback, Sunday’s ejection of Muncy had minimal impact on the rest of the game.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

