Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

A man in a blue uniform and blue hat throws a baseball.
Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller delivers during the 2022 Freeway Series against the Angels. Miller is making his regular-season MLB debut Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Bobby Miller makes his major-league debut as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. PDT (SNLA | TBS | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Monday recap: Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez rally Dodgers past Braves

By Jack Harris

ATLANTA — The first inning couldn’t have gone much worse for the Dodgers on Monday night.

Rookie center fielder James Outman misplayed a fly ball on a leadoff double, leading to one run. Rookie right-hander Gavin Stone, called up for the second big league start of his career, yielded a three-run home run a few batters later.

By the time the side was retired, the first-place Atlanta Braves had sent nine batters to the plate, forced Stone to throw 34 pitches and surged out to an early four-run lead — one that felt close to insurmountable in front of a sold-out Truist Park.

“After that first inning,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “there was a lot of stress.”

Read more >>>

