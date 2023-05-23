Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Monday recap: Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez rally Dodgers past Braves

ATLANTA — The first inning couldn’t have gone much worse for the Dodgers on Monday night.

Rookie center fielder James Outman misplayed a fly ball on a leadoff double, leading to one run. Rookie right-hander Gavin Stone, called up for the second big league start of his career, yielded a three-run home run a few batters later.

By the time the side was retired, the first-place Atlanta Braves had sent nine batters to the plate, forced Stone to throw 34 pitches and surged out to an early four-run lead — one that felt close to insurmountable in front of a sold-out Truist Park.

“After that first inning,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “there was a lot of stress.”

Read more >>>