Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Freddie Freeman drives in five, Tony Gonsolin improves to 9-0 as Dodgers beat Reds

CINCINNATI — After riding a wave over the first two months of the season, the Dodgers embarked on a nine-game road trip this week stuck in a backward current, seemingly paddling upstream amid a three-week slump.

They were floundering beneath a rash of injuries to their lineup and pitching staff.

They were being weighed down by untimely hitting and inconsistent pitching, especially from the bullpen.

They had seen their early cushion in the National League West washed away, after the San Diego Padres pulled into a virtual tie for the division lead Monday.

And while they remained safely in the playoff picture, their recent 7-11 skid was starting to feel like more than a blip.

