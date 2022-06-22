Share
Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 23.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 23. Anderson is 8-0 with a 2.82 earned-run average over 12 appearances this season.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to build off Tuesday’s strong win against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Freddie Freeman drives in five, Tony Gonsolin improves to 9-0 as Dodgers beat Reds

By Jack Harris

CINCINNATI — After riding a wave over the first two months of the season, the Dodgers embarked on a nine-game road trip this week stuck in a backward current, seemingly paddling upstream amid a three-week slump.

They were floundering beneath a rash of injuries to their lineup and pitching staff.

They were being weighed down by untimely hitting and inconsistent pitching, especially from the bullpen.

They had seen their early cushion in the National League West washed away, after the San Diego Padres pulled into a virtual tie for the division lead Monday.

And while they remained safely in the playoff picture, their recent 7-11 skid was starting to feel like more than a blip.

Read more >>>

