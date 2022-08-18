Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the Royals.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Dodgers as they close out their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. PT.

Here’s what you need to know

Can the Dodgers rely on Craig Kimbrel as closer? For now, Dave Roberts thinks so

By Jack Harris

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers have done this song and dance before.

They’ll have a veteran closer who begins to struggle. They’ll stick with him, for better or worse, down the stretch of the regular season. Then, come the playoffs, they’ll pivot, turning to someone else for ninth-inning situations in the heart of October.

In the past, it has been Kenley Jansen.

This year, it seems increasingly likely they’ll do the same with Craig Kimbrel.

