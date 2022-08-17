Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Craig Kimbrel blows save as Brewers rally to beat Dodgers in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE — At every rocky turn this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has backed his embattled veteran closer.

When Craig Kimbrel started struggling in late May, Roberts didn’t waver.

“I’m not concerned,” Roberts said then. “He’s our closer.”

As the right-hander’s slump persisted through June and into July, Roberts didn’t blink.

“Right now, I’m not even considering that,” he reiterated on July 3 when asked if it was time for a change. “He’s earned that.”

