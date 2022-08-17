Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Gonsolin is 14-1 with a 2.24 earned-run average over 21 starts this season.
(Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start as the Dodgers continue their four-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Craig Kimbrel blows save as Brewers rally to beat Dodgers in 11 innings

By Jack Harris

MILWAUKEE — At every rocky turn this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has backed his embattled veteran closer.

When Craig Kimbrel started struggling in late May, Roberts didn’t waver.

“I’m not concerned,” Roberts said then. “He’s our closer.”

As the right-hander’s slump persisted through June and into July, Roberts didn’t blink.

“Right now, I’m not even considering that,” he reiterated on July 3 when asked if it was time for a change. “He’s earned that.”

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share