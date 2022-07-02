Dodgers vs. Padres: Live updates, start time

Perfect 10: Tony Gonsolin excels to stay unbeaten as Dodgers defeat Padres

One of the pitchers who started Friday night at Dodger Stadium has already won a Cy Young Award.

In the Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres, however, it was the other who cemented himself as a strong early contender for this year’s honor.

In perhaps his best start in the big leagues, Tony Gonsolin stole the show in front of 48,076 at Chavez Ravine, giving up just one run in a career-high 7⅔ innings to tighten his grasp on the majors’ best earned-run average.

“He was outstanding tonight,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought he had his entire mix working.”

