Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White delivers against the Chicago White Sox in June.
Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White delivers against the Chicago White Sox in June. White has a 1-1 record and 3.86 earned-run average over nine appearances this season.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Mitch White gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to extend their four-game winning streak Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Dodgers fear knee injury will end Daniel Hudson’s season; Andrew Heaney goes on IL

By Jack Harris

Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson falls to the ground after sustaining a knee injury.
Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson falls to the ground after sustaining a knee injury during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Dodgers’ pitching staff might have suffered another major blow Friday night.

In the eighth inning of the team’s 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a potentially season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, manager Dave Roberts said, after his left knee buckled while he moved to field a ground ball in front of the mound.

While the team won’t have an official diagnosis until Hudson gets scans on his knee later this weekend, Roberts said the early indication from a manual exam is that the ligament is torn, which would effectively end his season.

“It doesn’t look good from all indications,” Roberts said. “Things can happen, but I just don’t see how it’s not the end of his season. So it’s potentially a huge loss for us.”

