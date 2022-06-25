Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers fear knee injury will end Daniel Hudson’s season; Andrew Heaney goes on IL

Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson falls to the ground after sustaining a knee injury during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Dodgers’ pitching staff might have suffered another major blow Friday night.

In the eighth inning of the team’s 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a potentially season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, manager Dave Roberts said, after his left knee buckled while he moved to field a ground ball in front of the mound.

While the team won’t have an official diagnosis until Hudson gets scans on his knee later this weekend, Roberts said the early indication from a manual exam is that the ligament is torn, which would effectively end his season.

“It doesn’t look good from all indications,” Roberts said. “Things can happen, but I just don’t see how it’s not the end of his season. So it’s potentially a huge loss for us.”

