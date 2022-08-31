Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Jake Reed returns to Dodgers, earns first save against former team

NEW YORK — Jake Reed knew he was going to pitch Tuesday night. But not even he could have imagined such an improbable scene.

Protecting a one-run lead in the ninth against the New York Mets — in the first game of a series that manager Dave Roberts billed as a potential playoff preview — the Dodgers treated the moment like anything but a tense October night.

Closer Craig Kimbrel wasn’t summoned to pitch in back-to-back games. Setup man Evan Phillips wasn’t asked to return to the mound for a second inning. The team already determined that every other reliever who hadn’t been used would rest.

So, in a battle between the National League’s best teams … in front of a buzzing crowd of 40,607 at Citi Field ... in the kind of dramatic, late-inning sequence that could repeat itself two months from now … it was a pitcher who’d been cut by both clubs in the last two seasons, and had been added back to the Dodgers roster only that afternoon, who came trotting out of the bullpen for the unlikeliest of save opportunities.

