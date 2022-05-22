Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during the first inning.
Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers in Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for a Dodgers team looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies and extend their winning streak to eight games. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Mookie Betts puts on a show, survives a scare as streaking Dodgers beat Phillies

By Jack Harris

PHILADELPHIA — There was a solo home run to left and two-run double to center. A rally-extending walk and game-saving outfield assist.

Even when Mookie Betts tumbled on Saturday night — literally crashing into the dirt while rounding second base in the fifth inning — the Dodgers rejoiced, breathing a sigh of relief after their star right fielder stayed in the game despite initially clutching his left arm in pain.

“That was scary,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The rest of Betts’ performance was anything but.

On a night the former MVP could do almost no wrong, the Dodgers overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4, securing their seventh-straight win in front of 32,068 at Citizens Bank Park.

