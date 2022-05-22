Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Mookie Betts puts on a show, survives a scare as streaking Dodgers beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — There was a solo home run to left and two-run double to center. A rally-extending walk and game-saving outfield assist.

Even when Mookie Betts tumbled on Saturday night — literally crashing into the dirt while rounding second base in the fifth inning — the Dodgers rejoiced, breathing a sigh of relief after their star right fielder stayed in the game despite initially clutching his left arm in pain.

“That was scary,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The rest of Betts’ performance was anything but.

On a night the former MVP could do almost no wrong, the Dodgers overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4, securing their seventh-straight win in front of 32,068 at Citizens Bank Park.

