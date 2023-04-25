Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

How Cubs career, Steve Bartman play shaped Mark Prior as Dodgers coach

Mark Prior is in his fourth season as the Dodgers pitching coach, leading a staff that has achieved an almost unparalleled stretch of success on the mound. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

CHICAGO — The most famous camera shot is of Moisés Alou.

The Chicago Cubs outfielder runs to foul ground and leaps against a wall. He stretches his arm out, glove raised above his head. Then, he recoils in disgust, a flyout that could have helped the Cubs reach the World Series infamously bouncing off the arms of Steve Bartman instead.

It’s the next camera angle of Fox’s 2003 National League Championship Series broadcast, however, that tells another important piece of that story — one far more relevant to the Dodgers’ recent run of pitching excellence.

