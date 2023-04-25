Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 8. Syndergaard is 0-3 with a 4.91 earned-run average in four starts this season.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 3:35 p.m. PDT.

How Cubs career, Steve Bartman play shaped Mark Prior as Dodgers coach

By Jack Harris

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior stands in the dugout during a game.
Mark Prior is in his fourth season as the Dodgers pitching coach, leading a staff that has achieved an almost unparalleled stretch of success on the mound.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

CHICAGO — The most famous camera shot is of Moisés Alou.

The Chicago Cubs outfielder runs to foul ground and leaps against a wall. He stretches his arm out, glove raised above his head. Then, he recoils in disgust, a flyout that could have helped the Cubs reach the World Series infamously bouncing off the arms of Steve Bartman instead.

It’s the next camera angle of Fox’s 2003 National League Championship Series broadcast, however, that tells another important piece of that story — one far more relevant to the Dodgers’ recent run of pitching excellence.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

