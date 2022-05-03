Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers takeaways: Tommy Kahnle finally debuts, Julio Urías to face Giants and more
The Dodgers won’t look back on the past week as one of their finest this year.
They lost a division series to the Arizona Diamondbacks thanks to sloppy play and unproductive offense. Their bullpen faltered for one of the first times this season on Saturday, leading to a loss against the Detroit Tigers on the night Clayton Kershaw set the club’s career strikeout record.
Even after they pulled out Sunday’s rubber match against the Tigers, manager Dave Roberts and his players echoed the same message.
“The last week I don’t think we’ve played really good baseball,” Roberts said.
“Going forward,” added outfielder Mookie Betts, “we have to be better.”
Nonetheless, the Dodgers are still 14-7 and begin the month of May tied for the lead in the division, with a big two-game series against the San Francisco Giants on deck this week.
ICYMI: Walker Buehler grinds out ace-worthy effort in Dodgers’ win over Tigers
The role of an ace comes with myriad responsibilities.
Opening day starts. Playoff outings. And, over the course of a season, the need to occasionally serve as a stopper for a pitching staff, putting an end to rough patches in a campaign before they become full-blown slumps.
That’s what Walker Buehler did for the Dodgers on Sunday.
With his team coming off three losses in its previous four games, Buehler wasn’t dominant against the Detroit Tigers. He gave up six hits. He dealt with traffic all day. He retired the side in order only once.
But he got the results he — and the team — needed anyway, pitching five scoreless innings to help the Dodgers win 6-3 and take two of three games against the Tigers this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
