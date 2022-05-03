Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers takeaways: Tommy Kahnle finally debuts, Julio Urías to face Giants and more

The Dodgers won’t look back on the past week as one of their finest this year.

Tommy Kahnle (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

They lost a division series to the Arizona Diamondbacks thanks to sloppy play and unproductive offense. Their bullpen faltered for one of the first times this season on Saturday, leading to a loss against the Detroit Tigers on the night Clayton Kershaw set the club’s career strikeout record.

Even after they pulled out Sunday’s rubber match against the Tigers, manager Dave Roberts and his players echoed the same message.

“The last week I don’t think we’ve played really good baseball,” Roberts said.

“Going forward,” added outfielder Mookie Betts, “we have to be better.”

Nonetheless, the Dodgers are still 14-7 and begin the month of May tied for the lead in the division, with a big two-game series against the San Francisco Giants on deck this week.

