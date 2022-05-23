Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Chicago Cubs on May 7.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Chicago Cubs on May 7. Anderson will start Monday against the Washington Nationals.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals following a heartbreaking loss to the Phillies.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Max Muncy blunder opens door to Phillies walk-off win over Dodgers

By Jack Harris

PHILADELPHIA — The play seemed to unfold almost in slow motion.

A bouncing grounder. A high hop. A booted ball by second baseman Max Muncy, rolling helplessly away from him on a bright, sunny — and suddenly dreadful — Philadelphia day.

A game the Dodgers should have won on Sunday against the Phillies instead came unraveled all at once, with Muncy’s fielding error leading to two runs and a walk-off 4-3 win for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Clinging to a one-run lead with Phillies runners on second and third in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Dodgers were one out away from a win when Alec Bohm sent the softly-hit chopper Muncy’s way.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share