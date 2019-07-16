Bryce Harper delivers walk-off double as Phillies down Dodgers

Bryce Harper’s helmet had already fallen off during his sprint around the bases, somewhere between home plate and halfway around second base, when the Philadelphia Phillies’ improbable winning run crossed the plate and his team met him to celebrate their 9-8 win on his walk-off double. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen already had his head down, stunned as he walked off the field after watching the oddities in center field that cost his club a victory.

Jansen thought he had the second out of the ninth inning when Scott Kingery hit a fly ball to shallow center field. Instead, it fell between three players and bounced before a diving A.J. Pollock could get to it. That allowed a run to score to cut the Dodgers’ lead — one built on Matt Beaty’s go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the inning — to one.

The lead was erased on the next pitch, when Harper clobbered a line drive to center field that bounced off Pollock on one hop to the wall. Two runs scored to complete the swift collapse.

The skies over Citizens Bank Park unlocked just before 10 p.m., just as the ninth inning was about to begin, just when the Dodgers were about to give a five-run comeback one last try. Twenty-two minutes later, after the fleeting downpour passed, Max Muncy was in the batter’s box to face Philadelphia Phillies Hector Neris attempting to supply the spark.

He accomplished the task, in the most 2019 Dodgers way possible, by working a six-pitch walk. Pollock followed with a broken-bat flare to shallow left field for a single. Two pitches later, the Dodgers dugout and the swarm of blue-clad fans behind it, erupted when Beaty brewed another dose of late-inning firepower.

It would’ve been a fitting ending on a night when home runs were the only means of production until the bottom of the ninth. The clubs combined for eight of them. The first six hits by position players were all homers — Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez sprinkled in a single in the their five-run second inning for their only hit that didn’t land over the fence. The Dodgers (63-34) mustered two hits — both singles — that stayed inside the park.

The Dodgers’ five homers had erased Walker Buehler’s early troubles. Buehler entered having registered 55 strikeouts to two walks in his six starts since June 3. He gave up four home runs and posted a 2.68 earned-run average in those outings. For four innings Tuesday, the right-hander performed like the pitcher from the previous six weeks, the overwhelming ace-level performer who propelled himself to his first All-Star Game after a meandering start to the season.

But those four innings came after the first two innings and those two innings were an uncharacteristic fiasco. In those two innings, the Phillies, he walked two batters and surrendered three home runs before he could secure six outs.

Scott Kingery supplied the first homer — his second solot shot in two days — in the first inning. After Justin Turner committed an error allowing J.T. Realmuto to reach base, Brad Miller, who was briefly a Dodger during spring training, smashed an 0-2 curveball over the right-center field wall.

Harper rounded out the trio with a 458-foot blast just left of center, to a bank of cameras stationed beyond some bushes, or a three-run home run later in the inning. Buehler had never given up three home runs in a game in the majors. The Phillies (49-46) were a grand slam away from a home run cycle. They led 6-1.Buehler settled in and held the Phillies scoreless over his final four innings. Two of the six runs he allowed were earned. He gave up four hits, struck out seven, walked three, and threw 101 pitches before ceding to the bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ response to Philadelphia’s early deluge was steady, with productive swats. Max Muncy had already belted a baseball to the second deck in the second inning for his 25th homer. Velasquez didn’t even bother to look back as Muncy reacted to the moonshot with his signature bat flip. He just asked the home-plate umpire for another ball.

In the fifth inning, after Turner reached on Miller’s error at third base, Cody Bellinger launched a rocket just over the wall in right field. It was Bellinger’s fourth home run in 13 at-bats and third in two nights. He leads the majors with 34. Two batters later, Pollock slugged a solo home run, giving him a home run in three straight games for the first time in his career. Joc Pederson continued the surge with a leadoff blast in the fifth inning to trim the Dodgers’ deficit to one run.

It remained one when rain suddenly commenced drenching the ballpark just as the ninth inning was to begin. The game was quickly paused and the tarp was rolled out. After a 22-minute delay, Muncy stepped into the batter’s box, and ignited the Dodgers. But the turnaround would be short-lived.