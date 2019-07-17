Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez calls for Puerto Rico governor to resign

Enrique Hernández of the Dodgers says he supports those marching in Puerto Rico.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Fidel MartinezAudience Engagement Editor 
July 17, 2019
1:01 PM
Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez added his voice to those demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Roselló, and expressed support of mass protests taking place in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Calls for Roselló to resign come after Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published 889 pages of private chats between the governor and his inner circle. The messages included homophobic, sexist and crude language.

“It’s often said that politics and sports should never be in the same conversation. But today it is necessary,” Hernandez wrote in Spanish.

“I would love to be in my beloved island marching as a team with the rest of the Puerto Rican people just as I do with my team in search of a championship. We have so much to offer, we have gone through difficult times but we always get up stronger than yesterday.”

Hernandez is the latest Puerto Rican sports figure to speak out against Roselló. Boston Red Sox manager and former Dodger Alex Cora, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and NBA player J.J. Barrea posted on social media asking for his ouster.

Fidel Martinez
Fidel Martinez is an audience engagement editor at the Los Angeles Times, focusing on sports.
