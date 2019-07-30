Dodgers rebound from routs to defeat Rockies

The Dodgers arrived at Coors Field on Tuesday in an unfamiliar spot, seeking to rebound from two routs the previous two days. They were outscored 20-5 in the two games. They hit one home run and played shoddy defense. The defeats, against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, were the ugliest this season for the club with the best record in the majors.

They responded with a 9-4 victory. A night after accumulating only four hits in the hitter-friendly ballpark, the Dodgers hit four home runs, constructed a 7-0 lead by the third inning and scored at least nine runs for the 24th time this season after doing it 22 times last season.

Three pitchers, starting with Julio Urias, pieced together the nine innings. Tony Gonsolin, the organization’s second-ranked pitching prospect, tallied a four-inning save in his second career outing.

The Dodgers were crisp but not perfect in the field. Left fielder Alex Verdugo, usually sure-handed, committed an error in the third inning that lead to an unearned run. The performance constituted an improvement over their recent defensive struggles.

Advertisement

About an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch, fans were advised to seek cover as a thunderstorm passed through. Rain poured and continued pounding the ballpark as game time approached. But the clubs took the field as scheduled anyway. The conditions did not hinder the visitors.

Two pitches into the game, A.J. Pollock homered against left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-9) to spark a three-run first inning. Their second stab at Freeland began with consecutive home runs by Kristopher Negron and Russell Martin. It was Negron’s first at-bat as a Dodger after being acquired Sunday. Martin hadn’t homered since May 19. They were an unlikely pairing for the ninth time the Dodgers connected for consecutive home runs this season.

The outburst gave Urias some breathing room in his first start since June 20. The Dodgers chose late Monday to have Urias start in Ross Stripling’s place after the left-hander went unused in their blowout loss. Gonsolin likely would have gotten the start if Urias wasn’t available. Gonsolin was activated Tuesday to pitch multiple innings behind Urias if necessary.

Urias wiggled free for two scoreless innings but encountered trouble he couldn’t pitch through in the third inning. David Dahl lined a one-out triple. Nolan Arenado hit a two-out double. Daniel Murphy drove in Arenado with a single and advanced to third base on Verdugo’s error in left field as the Rockies wound up with three runs in the inning.



Advertisement

Urias’s night concluded with that miscue. He lasted 2 2/3 innings and threw 61 pitches. Casey Sadler (1-0) replaced him and logged 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Dodgers expanded their lead on Justin Turner’s two-run home run against right-hander Chad Bettis in the fourth inning.

Gonsolin entered the game in the sixth inning for his second career appearance. He made his major league debut in a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 26. He gave up six runs — four earned — in that outing, but the Dodgers were encouraged by how he handled some misfortune, particularly in the first inning, and recovered.

Gonsolin was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City the next day, but officials came away convinced he was ready to pitch at the major league level. The Dodgers envision the 25-year-old right-hander, the organization’s reigning minor league pitcher of the year, as an option to bolster the bullpen down the stretch and in October.

Boasting a fastball that sat between 95 and 96 mph to complement a wicked splitter, Gonsolin excelled for three innings. He needed six pitches to induce three groundouts in the sixth inning and retired the first 11 batters he faced until Raimel Tapia lined a two-out single in the ninth inning. Chris Iannetta singled before Garrett Hampson hit a run-scoring double to prompt a mound visit. Gonsolin recovered to strike out Dahl to end the game.