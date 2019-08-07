Russell Martin’s walk-off two-run single lifts Dustin May and Dodgers

For eight innings Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers, so mighty and relentless and explosive for so long, were silenced. It was odd. The St. Louis Cardinals, fronted by a seven-inning effort from Jack Flaherty, were shutting down the offense at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers’ first shutout loss since May 18 and fifth all season appeared imminent.

But the Dodgers, as they’ve made a habit of doing, awoke just in time. Wily veteran catcher Russell Martin, with the Dodgers down to their last strike, slapped a groundball up the middle that scored Corey Seager and Will Smith for a 2-1 victory, netting the Dodgers their 10th walk-off win and a three-game series sweep of a potential playoff foe.

Until then, it appeared as though Dodgers rookie Dustin May’s strong outing would come in a loss because of one pitch. May, a competitor trapped in the moment, knowing the one mistake was the difference in the game for reasons beyond his control, bent over, planted his hands on his knees, and dropped his head in disappointment as the ball landed on the batter’s eye.

Marcell Ozuna, the Cardinals’ powerful slugger, had just unloaded on a 97-mph sinker up over the outer half of the plate to conclude a seven-pitch clash with a bang. The home run traveled 418 feet to center field. It broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and left May dejected, souring an otherwise pristine followup to his major league debut.

The red-haired right-hander got the next batter out before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took the ball from him. He walked off to a boisterous ovation.

May, auditioning for a postseason role, allowed the one run on five hits and a walk across 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. He threw 83 pitches — including 42 sinkers — and 61 for strikes. He splattered the strike zone and he overwhelmed a Cardinals offense gasping for air in recent days. But he was outdueled by Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake High graduate two years removed from his own major league debut as a hotshot prospect at age 21.

On Wednesday, the electric 23-year-old right-hander presented that potential in his hometown, shutting out the Dodgers (77-40) across seven innings. He gave up four hits and amassed 10 strikeouts to one walk. He and two relievers combined to keep the Dodgers without a run for the fifth time this season.

Before the game, Roberts said he wanted to see May throw more first-pitch strikes and throw to different quadrants more consistently than in his debut Friday. In particular, he wanted May to attack hitters up in the strike zone. May, a sinker specialist, relied on pitching low in the zone to fuel his rise in the minors. The approach is not likely to breed the same success at the major-league level even when the sinker darts at 98 mph.

May was better on both fronts Wednesday. He tossed first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 23 batters he opposed while regularly working up in the zone. Three of his strikeouts came on hitters swinging at pitches high in the zone or over it.

The improved approach, however, failed to push May through the sixth inning again. He couldn’t escape the frame in his debut — when he allowed three runs in the sixth — and he couldn’t again Wednesday because of Ozuna’s home run.

But Wednesday marked progress for May. He is slated to get at least one more start in five days thanks to Ross Stripling’s recent setback in his recovery from neck and biceps injuries. After that is unclear. Roberts said May will need about a month to transition to the bullpen if the Dodgers are to use him as a reliever in October. There’s time to figure that out. So far, the returns have been promising. And Martin made sure Wednesday’s effort did not come in a loss.