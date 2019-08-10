Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw keep 9-year-old from giving up baseball

It was just the right words of encouragement 9-year-old Dodger fan Colt needed to not retire from the game of baseball.

Playing any sport can sometimes be grueling, tiring and time consuming. It can get to the point where any athlete might need a break from it or just call it a career. For Colt, he was having a tough summer while taking a break from baseball. The break got to the point where he was contemplating whether he even wanted to play anymore.

But some Dodger players came to the rescue.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Clayton Kershaw posted videos through the Dodgers Foundation Instagram account that encouraged players such as Colt to keep pushing, and reminded them that baseball is more about winning and losing.

The words of encouragement and advice resonated with Colt so much that not only did he decide to continue pursing his baseball dreams, but also decided to write a thank you letter to both.

Baseball is certainly the best, Colt. It’s not every day that a current MVP contender and former MVP is able to share words of wisdom with many future players.