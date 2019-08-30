Dodgers’ Max Muncy expected to miss two weeks with small fracture in wrist

Max Muncy woke up Friday morning bracing for the worst and hoping for the best in the final round of tests on his injured right wrist. He got something in the middle.

An MRI exam revealed Muncy has a small fracture in the wrist. It is a bleaker outcome than the initial diagnosis resulting from a fluoroscopy Tuesday and X-rays Wednesday, but far from the worst-case scenario, which would have meant missing up to eight weeks and threatened his status for the start of the postseason. Muncy is expected to miss approximately two weeks.

The Dodgers activated utility player Kristopher Negron from the 10-day injured list to replace Muncy on the roster.

“It’s average news right now,” Muncy said. “It wasn’t good news. It wasn’t bad news. So, yes, there is something in there, but we’re not looking at a super long timetable.”

Muncy’s wrist fractured when San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Strahm plunked him with a 94-mph fastball Wednesday. Muncy immediately exited the game. Petco Park didn’t have X-ray equipment on site, so Muncy underwent a fluoroscopy. The test did not reveal any structural damage.

Fluoroscopies, however, are not very thorough. Just last month, teammate Chris Taylor underwent one that didn’t show any fractures after he was hit by a pitch in the same area on his left wrist. A more thorough exam revealed a non-displaced fracture. He missed five weeks.

The Dodgers do not expect Muncy to miss that much time. Manager Dave Roberts said it is “not too overly optimistic” to believe Muncy will return in two weeks — more than enough time to rediscover his rhythm before the playoffs.

“Based on the timetable that we have, yeah ... there should be no question about [being ready for the playoffs],” Muncy said. “But things happen. Things don’t happen. We’ll see.”

Muncy explained that he was told the fracture cannot worsen and his return will depend on pain tolerance. For now, he will wait until the swelling and bruising subsides with a treatment and a black brace wrapped around the wrist.

“I was pretty upset, but there’s not really anything you can do about it,” Muncy said. “It’s either take the news and move on or you get upset and make things worse. So I just try to take it and move on and cheer the guys on.”