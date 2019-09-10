Dodgers clinch NL West title behind Corey Seager’s two homers and Gavin Lux’s first

A year after needing to sweat out a 163rd game to clinch the National League West title, the Dodgers completed an expeditious cruise to their seventh consecutive division crown Tuesday with a 7-3 win over the bumbling Baltimore Orioles.

In completing the sprint, the Dodgers became the fastest team in franchise history to clinch a division, both by games played and date. The 1977 Dodgers had previously needed the fewest games (151) and the 2017 club accomplished the feat earliest (Sept. 19). This season’s iteration, still with an outside shot to compile the most wins in franchise history, needed 146 games and nine fewer days.

Like last year, when the Dodgers needed an extra day to break a tie with the Colorado Rockies for the NL West, Walker Buehler took the mound for the clinching game.

The stakes were rather different. A loss would not have forced the Dodgers to play in the wild-card game to stay alive. The intensity at Oriole Park at Camden Yards did not come close to matching the atmosphere at Dodger Stadium for Game 163 when Buehler tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings. On Tuesday, Dodgers fans comprised about half of a light crowd. The announced attendance included 233 dogs because it was “Bark at the Park” night. The bleachers were nearly empty.

Buehler, nonetheless, delivered another dominant performance on seven days’ rest. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless frames. He allowed four hits, tallied 11 strikeouts, and didn’t walk a batter.

He exited, after throwing 91 pitches, with a seven-run lead and a bounceback outing from his five-inning, six-run debacle against the Rockies on Sept. 2. The rebound was indicative of Buehler’s fluctuation in the second half. In 10 starts since the All-Star break, he has given up at least five runs in four games and one run over 42 innings in his six other appearances.

The Dodgers (94-52) rocked Orioles left-hander Ty Blach, once a Dodgers menace as a member of the San Francisco Giants, from the outset. Corey Seager fueled a four-run first inning with three-run home run. He added another a two-run homer in the third inning.

Two batters later, Blach exited having allowed six runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. After posting a 1.88 earned-run average in his first 12 games against the Dodgers, Blach has surrendered 13 runs across 5 2/3 innings in his previous two starts opposite them.

Gavin Lux, the Dodgers’ top prospect, snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the third inning with a single. In the fifth, he cracked a 99-mph fastball from left-hander Tanner Scott for his first career home run.

While the Dodgers were playing for another postseason berth, the Orioles (46-98) have been left with jockeying to avoid compiling the worst record in the majors. They began Tuesday 3 1/2 games from the bottom, where the Detroit Tigers reside. After owning the first overall pick in this year’s draft, the Orioles have the inside track for the No. 2 selection next June.

The Dodgers have become a franchise for the Orioles to emulate. They have constructed a behemoth simultaneously churning out contending teams and restocking their farm system with elite talent. They will return to the playoffs for the seventh consecutive October as the favorite to represent the National League in the World Series for the third year in a row.

They will seek to end this season differently than the previous six, with their first championship in 31 years. The first step was taken Tuesday. The next will be Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 3 at Dodger Stadium.