Kenley Jensen is booed mercilessly after another blown save in Dodgers’ loss to Rays

The Dodgers were still leading when the first boos came in the top of the ninth, pointed toward a fan that tried to rush the field down the left-field line. The next handful of verbal heckles were showered on home plate umpire Adrian Johnson, who didn’t call a borderline third strike.

But the loudest, most-visceral, most-acrimonious jeers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night were directed at one man — the same abrasive treatment he’s received a lot of late, as his career-worst season continues to find new lows.

Kenley Jansen blew his eighth save, setting a new dubious career-high after allowing the Tampa Bay Rays to score twice in the ninth and erase a 6-4 Dodgers lead.

The Dodgers’ eventual 8-7 loss wasn’t confirmed until two innings later. Reliever Josh Sborz allowed Austin Meadows to belt a home run to right in a two-run top of the 11th. A Dodgers comeback bid fell short in the bottom of the frame.

But where Sborz’s transgressions were met with apathy, Jansen’s latest misstep was confronted with anger. The Dodgers faithful in attendance reached its wits’ end with the team’s beleaguered closer. As Jansen somberly disappeared from sight, a thinned-out crowd didn’t mask its displeasure.

Everything that happened in the first eight innings Wednesday – Max Muncy’s two-run second-inning double, Joc Pederson’s game-tying RBI single in the sixth, Cody Bellinger’s insurance solo home run in the eighth, Dustin May’s two scoreless innings of relief – was forgotten once Jansen imploded in the ninth.

At the start of the inning, Jansen emerged from the bullpen slowly, pointing to the sky before jogging to the mound. The right-hander hadn’t needed much divine intervention previously this September. Entering Wednesday, he was three-for-three in saves and had 1.42 ERA in his first six games of the month.

“Listen man, it was not easy this year,” Jansen said Tuesday, after recording a four-out save. “Have to keep going. It’s not going to get easier, either. Have to continue to keep working hard, maintain and get better.”

On Wednesday, that progress seemed to come undone.

After getting ahead of Tommy Pham 1-and-2 with one out, Jansen missed with one high cutter before leaving another in the zone. Pham singled. Jansen also got ahead of Matt Duffy 1-and-2 in the next at-bat but eventually missed with a full-count cutter for ball four.

Ji-Man Choi fell behind Jansen too, taking a pair of cutters for called strikes to dig an 0-and-2 hole. Jansen tried to retire Choi with the same pitch and appeared to catch the corner of the zone. But Johnson, the umpire, stayed still behind the plate. When Jansen threw another cutter, Choi drove it into left to score Pham and move Duffy to third.

Two pitches later, Travis d’Arnaud lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Duffy and tied the game. Chavez Ravine bellowed with exasperated boos. They resumed as Jansen walked back to the dugout at the end of the inning. Such loathsome receptions have become commonplace for the 31-year-old closer this year.

Jansen brushed off the idea of being booed when speaking with reporters Tuesday night.

“They have high standards for me,” he said of Dodger fans. “I do too. I know they’re gonna have my back no matter what.”

But in baseball, such trust is usually a two-way street. Loyalty is often only cemented by confidence. And in Jansen, Dodger fans are running out of faith.