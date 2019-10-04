Clayton Kershaw is no longer the Dodgers’ ace, but his NLDS role is crucial

On his way out of the Dodger Stadium clubhouse Thursday night, Clayton Kershaw smiled as he snaked through a cluster of reporters. This time, they weren’t waiting for him. Unlike most postseasons past, he was idle for Game 1.

Rather, Kershaw spent the National League Division Series opener in the dugout. Bundled in a blue sweatshirt, he watched while Walker Buehler –- the staff’s new No. 1 starter –- out-dueled Patrick Corbin and the Dodgers overpowered the Washington Nationals’ bullpen in a 6-0 win.

When Buehler’s night was finished, he plopped down next to Kershaw on the bench and chatted. When rookie Gavin Lux homered in his first postseason at-bat in the eighth inning, Kershaw bounced around behind the railing in excitement.

This year, the Dodgers didn’t need the three-time Cy Young award winner to land the first blow in October. They’re hoping Kershaw, who will start Game 2 on Friday night, can help deliver something of a knockout punch instead.

Dodgers players talk about their 6-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday.

As manager Dave Roberts was mulling who to start in Game 2, he considered the bullpen as well. He knew whoever got the nod Friday would also be available in a potential Game 5 on Wednesday.

Through that lens, picking Kershaw was easy. And after Thursday night’s decisive opening act, the Dodgers’ pitching plan for the rest of the series looks promising: Kershaw in Game 2, Hyun-Jin Ryu in Game 3, a mixture of Rich Hill and the bullpen in Game 4, and a combination including Buehler (likely as the starter) and Kershaw (in a relief appearance) in Game 5.

Asked about the pitching setup, Cody Bellinger smiled.

“Just what we wanted, just what we expected,” he said. “Couldn’t have been a better start.”

Kershaw’s postseason career has been much maligned. In 30 career playoff games, the left-hander is 9-10 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.092 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings. His blunders have often been at the heart of the Dodgers’ repeated October letdowns.

In his six playoff relief appearances, however, Kershaw has allowed just three earned runs in 9⅔ innings. Last year, he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. In 2017, he tossed four scoreless frames in Game 7 of the World Series. In 2016, during the Dodgers’ only other NLDS meeting against the Nationals, Kershaw started in Game 1 and Game 4, then earned a two-out save in Game 5.

“I’m not really focusing on that right now, though,” said Kershaw of making another relief appearance. “Just focusing on” Game 2.

Although Roberts said Buehler would be the Game 5 starter, Kershaw would also be available to start on regular rest. The same would be true of Nationals’ Game 2 starter Stephen Strasburg, who threw 34 pitches over three scoreless innings in Tuesday night’s wild-card win over Milwaukee.

“Yeah, in my mind, I like the way that sets up,” Washington manager Davey Martinez said. “It had a lot to do with it.”

Strasburg went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts this season, striking out 251 and walking 56 in 209 innings. When the Nationals arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Martinez told Strasburg, “I would love for you to go Game 2, but if you think you need your five days, I get it, I understand. We can push it back.’”

Strasburg shot that notion down Thursday.

“Today he came in,” Martinez said, “and, without hesitation, he says: ‘I want the ball. I’m ready to pitch. I feel great.’”

Kershaw sounded just as eager to contribute.

In 28 starts this regular season, he wasn’t as dominant as usual. Though he went to his eighth All-Star game, he posted a 3.03 ERA (the second-highest of his career) and surrendered a career-high 28 home runs. He only registered two quality starts in his final five and hasn’t pitched more than seven innings in any game all year.

1 / 22 Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler is greeted in the dugout during the middle of the third inning against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 22 Dodgers starter Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 22 Nationals third base coach Chip Hale yells out in frustration after umpire Will Little calls strike three on a Nationals batter during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 22 Dodgers fans cheer as the team’s starting lineup is announced before Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 22 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner strikes out during the first inning against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 22 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw glances over at the Washington Nationals before the start of Game 1 of the National League Division Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 22 Dodgers fans cheer before the start of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 22 Young Dodgers fans shout for balls during warmups before Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 22 Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler strikes out with two men on base as he tries to bunt against the Nationals in the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 22 Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager singles off Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 22 The sun sets on downtown Los Angeles as a sold-out crowd watches the Dodgers play the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 22 Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy hits a run-scoring double against the Nationals in the fifth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 22 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 22 Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy hits a two-run single in the seventh inning against the Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 22 Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy flips his bat after hitting a two-run single off Washington Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney during the seventh inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 22 Dodgers reliever Kenta Maeda reacts to a popup during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 22 Dodgers right fielder Chris Taylor makes a catch of a ball hit by Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 22 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, left, and shortstop Corey Seager share a chuckle during the seventh inning against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 22 Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during Game 1 of the National League Division Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 22 Joc Pederson hits a solo home run for the Dodgers off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Strickland in the eighth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 22 Dodgers’ Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 22 Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson, center fielder Cody Bellinger and left fielder Chris Taylor celebrate the team’s 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t think I’ll have any problem bouncing back,” he said.

Kershaw’s track record speaks for itself. Of the Dodgers’ 12 NLDS pitchers, only closer Kenley Jansen has more career postseason appearances. Rich Hill is the only other pitcher with at least 10 playoff starts. If the series goes the distance, Roberts wants the comfort of having the likely future Hall of Famer in his back pocket.

“Clayton has done it, he’s done well,” Roberts said. “You’ve got to prepare for a Game 5 if it does happen. What best prepares you for that? That’s Clayton pitching Game 2 and Walker having the opportunity to pitch twice in this series. We just felt very good in that sense.”