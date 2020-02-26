Dodgers beat Angels behind good pitching and offense in spring training exhibition

The Dodgers beat the Angels 9-4 on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch to improve their spring training record 3-1.

ON THE MOUND: Josiah Gray tossed a scoreless first inning in his Cactus League debut, limiting the Angels to one hit. Baseball America recently listed the 22-year-old right-hander as the Dodgers’ sixth-ranked prospect after he was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2019. …Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the second inning on 11 pitches for his second scoreless outing to begin his spring. …Joe Kelly surrendered a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning in his first appearance.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers’ tallied six runs in the eighth inning to overcome a one-run deficit. A balk that scored the first run, followed by Luke Raley’s two-run triple and Cody Thomas’ three-run home run. It was the second home run of the spring for Thomas, an outfielder who went to the University of Oklahoma on a football scholarship. …Mookie Betts went 0 for 3 in his third start of the spring. …Utility man Zach McKinstry, starting at shortstop, went two for three with a triple and two runs batted in.

UP NEXT: Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to pitch two innings in his second start of the spring Thursday against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark. Right-hander Jefry Rodriguez is slated to start for Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for noon PST.