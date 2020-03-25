Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

The Rec Room: 24 Dodgers and Angels must-watch games and memorable moments

Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9, 1965. He was the first major league pitcher to throw four no-hitters.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
March 25, 2020
3:41 PM
1

With no opening-day League Baseball games to tune into Thursday, finding some baseball online is an option, a great option. Youtube.com is a treasure trove of classic games, highlights and memorable moments. Here are the best involving the Dodgers and Angels, as selected by the editors of the Times:

DODGERS FULL GAMES

2
Oct. 14, 1965: Dodgers vs. Twins, World Series Game 7
Dodgers vs. Twins in in Game 7 of 1965 World Series.

Pitching his third game in eight days, Sandy Koufax tosses a shutout to give the Dodgers their second World Series title in three years.

3
Oct. 28, 1981: Dodgers vs. Yankees, World Series Game 6
Game 6 of the 1981 World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees.

Pedro Guerrero drives in five runs and Steve Howe pitches 3 2/3 innings of relief as the Dodgers pound the Yankees 9-2 to win the World Series, their first in 16 years.

4
Oct. 9, 1988: Dodgers vs. Mets, NLCS Game 4
Game 4 of 1988 NLCS between Dodgers and Mets.

Mike Scioscia hits a two-run, ninth-inning home run off Doc Gooden to even the game. The Dodgers win in 12 to even the series.

5
Oct. 15, 1988: Dodgers vs. Athletics, World Series Game 1
Game 1 of 1988 World Series between Athletics and Dodgers.

The Dodgers win on Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit walkoff home run against Dennis Eckersley, with Gibson making his iconic arm-pump as he rounds the bases.

6
Sept. 17, 1996: Dodgers vs. Rockies
Dodgers starter Hideo Nomo’s no-hitter in 1996.

Dodgers’ Japanese import Hideo Nomo uses his start-stop-start delivery to no-hit the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

MOMENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

7
1955 World Series highlights
Highlights from the 1955 World Series between the Brooklyn Dodgers and Yankees.

The “Boys of Summer” finally defeat the Yankees to win their only World Series as the Brooklyn Dodgers.

8
1963 World Series highlights
Highlights of the 1963 World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees.

The Dodgers sweep the Yankees, who score only four runs off dominant Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Johnny Podres.

9
Sept. 9, 1965: Perfect game
Sandy Koufax’s perfect game against the Cubs.

Vin Scully calls the final inning of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game.

10
Sept. 11, 1983: Reynolds’ big play
Dodgers’ comeback vs. Braves.

R.J. Reynolds lays down a walk-off squeeze to cap a dramatic rally against the Braves.

11
April 8, 1974: Hank Aaron hits No. 715
Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run.

Vin Scully calls Hank Aaron’s 715th home run off the Dodgers’ Al Downing in Atlanta.

12
Oct. 14, 1978: Tom Lasorda argues with umpire
Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda argues with umpire in World Series.

Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda argues that the Yankees’ Reggie Jackson interfered with Bill Russell’s throw in the World Series.

13
Sept. 28, 1988: Orel Hershiser makes history
Orel Hershiser breaks Don Drysdale’s innings mark.

Orel Hershiser breaks Don Drysdale’s consecutive scoreless innings record at 59.

14
June 29, 1990: Fernando Valenzuela’s no-hitter
Fernando Valenzuela finishes his no-hitter.

Fernando Valenzuela completes a no-hitter against the Cardinals.

15
Sept. 21, 1997: Mike Piazza’s big home run
Mike Piazza home run leaves Dodger Stadium.

Mike Piazza hits the ball out of Dodger Stadium.

16
Sept. 18, 2006: Dodgers blast their way to win
Dodgers go on home-run streak in comeback win over Padres.

Dodgers hit four home runs in a row to tie score in the ninth and win with a homer in the 10th against the Padres.

17
June 18, 2014: Clayton Kershaw no-hitter
Vin Scully calls every out of Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter.

Every out of Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Rockies called by Vin Scully.

18
April 29, 2017: Clutch home runs
Dodgers hit three home runs against Phillies.

Dodgers hit three consecutive home runs and defeat the Phillies in bottom of the ninth.

19
June 21-23, 2019: Rookies shine
Dodgers rookies hit three consecutive walkoff home runs.

Three consecutive walkoff home runs by Dodgers rookies Matt Beaty, Alex Verdugo and Will Smith.

ANGELS MOMENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

20
July 15, 1973: Nolan Ryan throws no hitter
Nolan Ryan throws no-hitter for Angels.

Nolan Ryan pitches the second of his seven no-hitters, striking out 17. The Tigers’ Norm Cash comes to the plate holding a table leg instead of a bat.

21
Oct. 13, 2002: Adam Kennedy’s big game
Angels’ Adam Kennedy hits three home runs in playoff game.

Adam Kennedy hits three home runs to send the Angels to the World Series.

22
Oct. 27, 2002: Angels World Series comeback
Angels stage comeback in Game 6 of 2002 World Series.

The Angels (with help from the Rally Monkey) come back from a 5-0 deficit in the seventh inning to win Game 6 of the World Series.

23
Oct. 28, 2002: Angels win 2002 World Series
Angels win the 2002 World Series.

Angels closer Troy Percival gets the final out of the World Series against the Giants on a flyball to center field.

24
May 2, 2012: Jered Weaver’s no-hitter
Every out from Jered Weaver’s no-hitter.

Every out from Jered Weaver’s no-hitter against the Twins.

25
July 12, 2019: Angels honor Tyler Skaggs
Angels honor memory of Tyler Skaggs with a combined no-hitter.

The Angels honor the memory of Tyler Skaggs with a combined no-hitter by Taylor Cole and Felix Pena.

Dodgers
Times staff