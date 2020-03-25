The Rec Room: 24 Dodgers and Angels must-watch games and memorable moments

With no opening-day League Baseball games to tune into Thursday, finding some baseball online is an option, a great option. Youtube.com is a treasure trove of classic games, highlights and memorable moments. Here are the best involving the Dodgers and Angels, as selected by the editors of the Times:
DODGERS FULL GAMES
Pitching his third game in eight days, Sandy Koufax tosses a shutout to give the Dodgers their second World Series title in three years.
Pedro Guerrero drives in five runs and Steve Howe pitches 3 2/3 innings of relief as the Dodgers pound the Yankees 9-2 to win the World Series, their first in 16 years.
Mike Scioscia hits a two-run, ninth-inning home run off Doc Gooden to even the game. The Dodgers win in 12 to even the series.
The Dodgers win on Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit walkoff home run against Dennis Eckersley, with Gibson making his iconic arm-pump as he rounds the bases.
Dodgers’ Japanese import Hideo Nomo uses his start-stop-start delivery to no-hit the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
MOMENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS
The “Boys of Summer” finally defeat the Yankees to win their only World Series as the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The Dodgers sweep the Yankees, who score only four runs off dominant Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Johnny Podres.
Vin Scully calls the final inning of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game.
R.J. Reynolds lays down a walk-off squeeze to cap a dramatic rally against the Braves.
Vin Scully calls Hank Aaron’s 715th home run off the Dodgers’ Al Downing in Atlanta.
Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda argues that the Yankees’ Reggie Jackson interfered with Bill Russell’s throw in the World Series.
Orel Hershiser breaks Don Drysdale’s consecutive scoreless innings record at 59.
Fernando Valenzuela completes a no-hitter against the Cardinals.
Mike Piazza hits the ball out of Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers hit four home runs in a row to tie score in the ninth and win with a homer in the 10th against the Padres.
Every out of Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Rockies called by Vin Scully.
Dodgers hit three consecutive home runs and defeat the Phillies in bottom of the ninth.
Three consecutive walkoff home runs by Dodgers rookies Matt Beaty, Alex Verdugo and Will Smith.
ANGELS MOMENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS
Nolan Ryan pitches the second of his seven no-hitters, striking out 17. The Tigers’ Norm Cash comes to the plate holding a table leg instead of a bat.
Adam Kennedy hits three home runs to send the Angels to the World Series.
The Angels (with help from the Rally Monkey) come back from a 5-0 deficit in the seventh inning to win Game 6 of the World Series.
Angels closer Troy Percival gets the final out of the World Series against the Giants on a flyball to center field.
Every out from Jered Weaver’s no-hitter against the Twins.
The Angels honor the memory of Tyler Skaggs with a combined no-hitter by Taylor Cole and Felix Pena.