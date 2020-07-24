Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup: Mookie Betts leads off in game No. 2 versus Giants

1/31
Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
2/31
Dodgers pitcher Pedro Baez.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
3/31
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
4/31
Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
5/31
Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
6/31
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
7/31
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
8/31
Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
9/31
Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
10/31
Dodgers outfielder Terrance Gore.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
11/31
Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
12/31
Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
13/31
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
14/31
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
15/31
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
16/31
Dodgers pitcher Adam Kolarek.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
17/31
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
18/31
Dodgers pitcher Jake McGee.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
19/31
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
20/31
Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
21/31
Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
22/31
Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
23/31
Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
24/31
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
25/31
Dodgers catcher Will Smith.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
26/31
Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
27/31
Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
28/31
Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
29/31
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
30/31
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
31/31
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
July 24, 2020
3:56 PM
Share
1

Mookie Betts will lead off for the first time in his Dodgers career Friday as the team goes for a second straight win to open its season.

After hitting second in Thursday’s opening day win, Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers (1-0) on Wednesday, was moved up to the top spot with the Dodgers set to face left-handed San Francisco Giants (0-1) starter Tyler Anderson.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that will likely be the pattern this year: the right-handed-hitting Betts leading off against lefties, with left-handed-hitter Max Muncy in the two-hole against righties.

Cody Bellinger, a lefty, and Justin Turner, a righty, were also swapped for Friday’s game, with Turner batting third and Bellinger slotting in as the clean-up hitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Taylor makes his first start in left field and Joc Pederson replaces AJ Pollock as the designated hitter. No. 9 hitter Will Smith will be behind the plate, catching right-handed starter Ross Stripling’s season debut.

Starting lineup

2

Mookie Betts

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

Max Muncy

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

Justin Turner

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

6

Kike Hernandez

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

Corey Seager

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

Chris Taylor

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

Joc Pederson

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

Will Smith

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Ross Stripling

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Share
Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.