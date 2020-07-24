Dodgers lineup: Mookie Betts leads off in game No. 2 versus Giants

Mookie Betts will lead off for the first time in his Dodgers career Friday as the team goes for a second straight win to open its season.

After hitting second in Thursday’s opening day win, Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers (1-0) on Wednesday, was moved up to the top spot with the Dodgers set to face left-handed San Francisco Giants (0-1) starter Tyler Anderson.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that will likely be the pattern this year: the right-handed-hitting Betts leading off against lefties, with left-handed-hitter Max Muncy in the two-hole against righties.

Cody Bellinger, a lefty, and Justin Turner, a righty, were also swapped for Friday’s game, with Turner batting third and Bellinger slotting in as the clean-up hitter.

Chris Taylor makes his first start in left field and Joc Pederson replaces AJ Pollock as the designated hitter. No. 9 hitter Will Smith will be behind the plate, catching right-handed starter Ross Stripling’s season debut.

Starting lineup

