Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: Mookie Betts returns after missing three games

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates his home run.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with teammate Justin Turner after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 2.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
3:17 PM
Mookie Betts is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday, in right field and batting second, against the San Francisco Giants after not starting the previous three games with a finger injury.

Betts last started Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He injured his left middle finger during an at-bat in the fifth inning. He ended up hitting a home run, but was replaced two innings later.

Joc Pederson, who slugged two home runs Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, will play left field and lead off against right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Justin Turner will be the designated hitter with Edwin Ríos replacing him at third base. Chris Taylor, fresh off a walk-off assist from left field to end Wednesday’s win, will start at second base.

Julio Urías will make his third start for the Dodgers. The left-hander has a 2.45 earned-run average in 11 innings.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Friday’s game:

1. Joc Pederson — Left field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Cody Bellinger — center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Turner — Designated hitter

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Max Muncy — First base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Chris Taylor — Second base

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Edwin Ríos — Third base

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Will Smith — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urías — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.