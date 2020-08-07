Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: Mookie Betts returns after missing three games

Mookie Betts is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday, in right field and batting second, against the San Francisco Giants after not starting the previous three games with a finger injury.
Betts last started Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He injured his left middle finger during an at-bat in the fifth inning. He ended up hitting a home run, but was replaced two innings later.
Joc Pederson, who slugged two home runs Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, will play left field and lead off against right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Justin Turner will be the designated hitter with Edwin Ríos replacing him at third base. Chris Taylor, fresh off a walk-off assist from left field to end Wednesday’s win, will start at second base.
Julio Urías will make his third start for the Dodgers. The left-hander has a 2.45 earned-run average in 11 innings.
1. Joc Pederson — Left field
2. Mookie Betts — Right field
3. Cody Bellinger — center field
4. Justin Turner — Designated hitter
5. Corey Seager — Shortstop
6. Max Muncy — First base
7. Chris Taylor — Second base
8. Edwin Ríos — Third base
9. Will Smith — Catcher
Julio Urías — Starting pitcher