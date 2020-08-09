Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: Kiké Hernández spells Corey Seager at shortstop

Shortstop Corey Seager is out of the lineup for a second day in a row as the Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants in a series finale Sunday.

Seager has been nursing discomfort in his back resulting from a diving effort in Friday’s game. After exiting that night’s contest in the third inning, he received clean scans on his back but remained day-to-day, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Kiké Hernández will start in Seager’s place at shortstop, batting ninth. Other defensive changes from Saturday’s loss include Max Muncy playing second base, Matt Beaty playing first, Joc Pederson returning to left field and Will Smith doing the catching. AJ Pollock will be the designated hitter.

Walker Buehler will make his third start of the season. The right-hander managed only 8 2/3 total innings over his first two starts while continuing to build up stamina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right-handed Kevin Gausman starts for the Giants. He has a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings this season and allowed two runs in four innings against the Dodgers on July 24.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game: