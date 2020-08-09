Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: Kiké Hernández spells Corey Seager at shortstop

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against a San Diego Padres batter.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against a Padres batter in the first inning of a game Monday in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 9, 2020
11:10 AM
Shortstop Corey Seager is out of the lineup for a second day in a row as the Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants in a series finale Sunday.

Seager has been nursing discomfort in his back resulting from a diving effort in Friday’s game. After exiting that night’s contest in the third inning, he received clean scans on his back but remained day-to-day, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Kiké Hernández will start in Seager’s place at shortstop, batting ninth. Other defensive changes from Saturday’s loss include Max Muncy playing second base, Matt Beaty playing first, Joc Pederson returning to left field and Will Smith doing the catching. AJ Pollock will be the designated hitter.

Walker Buehler will make his third start of the season. The right-hander managed only 8 2/3 total innings over his first two starts while continuing to build up stamina.

Right-handed Kevin Gausman starts for the Giants. He has a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings this season and allowed two runs in four innings against the Dodgers on July 24.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game:

1. Joc Pederson — left field

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mookie Betts — right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Cody Bellinger — center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Turner — third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Max Muncy — second base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. AJ Pollock — designated hitter

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Matt Beaty — first base

Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Will Smith — catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Kiké Hernández — shortstop

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler — starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.