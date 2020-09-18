Dodgers rout Rockies to clinch home-field advantage in wild card

There will be playoff baseball at Dodger Stadium this fall — officially.

With a 15-6 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver, the Dodgers (37-15) clinched home-field advantage in the best-of-three wild-card round, the only stage of the postseason that won’t be held at a neutral bubble site.

The team’s fourth straight win also lowered its magic number to win the NL West and clinch the National League’s top seed to four, as its offense set a season high for runs against an overmatched Rockies team that, at 22-28, is quickly fading from postseason contention.

On a bullpen day for its pitching staff, the Dodgers’ lineup scored in bunches.

Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux each clobbered two-run homers in a four-run second, with Lux’s 453-foot blast the longest by a Dodger hitter this season. In a five-run fifth, Chris Taylor drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single before Max Muncy, Bellinger (who finished a triple short of the cycle) and AJ Pollock plated three more with three consecutive RBI base hits.

Mookie Betts took the National League lead in home runs during a two-run sixth, belting his 16th of the season over the wall in left. In the seventh, Betts tripled home two more as part of a four-run frame.

It was the Dodgers’ offense at its best: consistent (all nine starters recorded a hit and eight had an RBI) and clutch (eight for 14 with runners in scoring position); patient (four walks and one hit by pitch to only three strikeouts) yet powerful (seven extra-base hits).

A pair of three-run innings from the Rockies mattered little. Josh Fuentes hit a three-run homer off starter Alex Wood in the second to briefly make it a one-run game. But by the time the Rockies scored again, hanging three runs on Dylan Floro in the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers’ lead was already out of reach.

Their advantage in the NL West is starting to look the same. With only nine days remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers have increased their edge over the second-place Padres to 4½ games. Since losing a series-opener in San Diego on Monday, their four straight wins have all come against division opponents and by a combined score of 34-15.

Short hops

Austin Barnes will catch Clayton Kershaw’s start on Saturday. Barnes has been behind the plate for all but one of Kershaw’s eight previous starts this season. “The synergy that he and Austin have, I think it’s real,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “This is a four-year history they’ve built. They think along the same lines.”

Roberts gave Justin Turner the night off on Friday and will have him be the designated hitter again Saturday. Turner has yet to play in the field since returning on Tuesday from a stint on the injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers made a roster move in the bullpen, recalling right-hander Mitch White, who earned his first career win in a two-inning relief appearance Friday, and optioning fellow right-hander Josh Sborz. It is the fifth time this year (including spring training) Sborz has been optioned.

