Dodgers beat Athletics to clinch their eighth consecutive NL West title

The Dodgers clinched their eighth consecutive National League West title with a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, and it was unlike any of the first seven.

There was no dog pile on the field or champagne-soaked celebration, just subdued high-fives and hugs as the players put on T-shirts commemorating the accomplishment. Piped-in crowd noise roared, and “I Love L.A.” serenaded the cutouts in attendance at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers reached the goal in their 55th game with five games to spare in this sprint season with help from the Angels, who beat the San Diego Padres about an hour earlier. The results also gave the Dodgers the No.1 seed in the National League for the expanded 16-team postseason. They will play Game1 of the wild-card round next Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The opponent is a No. 8-seeded team to be determined.

The Dodgers crushed four home runs and received five solid innings from Dustin May on Tuesday to beat the best team they’ve played this season not named the Padres. May gave up two runs and three hits across five innings. He issued a career-high three walks and struck out five. The 23-year-old right-hander is an important piece to the Dodgers’ World Series puzzle with potential to dominate.

May throws 99mph. He went viral last month for making San Diego star Manny Machado, an NL most-valuable-player contender, look foolish swinging at an eye-popping two-seam fastball. His numbers, however, doesn’t exactly match the profile. Pitchers with a repertoire that explosive usually strike out hitters at a high percentage. May doesn’t.

May entered Tuesday with an 18% strikeout rate, which ranked 81st out of 97 pitchers who have logged at least 40innings this season. He instead relies on inducing ground balls; he began Tuesday with the seventh-highest ground ball rate in the majors. Ground balls are the batted balls most likely to become outs. The Dodgers, in turn, have been the best in the NL at converting balls put in play into outs.

But strikeouts are the optimal result for a pitcher because they remove variables — defense and luck among them — from the equation. And in October, when a bloop single or an error can change the course of a series, strikeouts are gold. The Dodgers believe May, who will play a significant role in the postseason, could improve the output by optimizing his pitch selections with two strikes against right-handed hitters.

“Obviously the best thing would be to punch [out] guys,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But as long as he can continue to attack the strike zone, he has a good chance to get some outs.”

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

On the other side, avoiding strikeouts is a key ingredient for October success. It was a problem that hampered the Dodgers when they struck out 64 times in their five-game NL Division Series loss to the Washington Nationals last season.

Having Justin Turner healthy and available is crucial in that effort. Turner owns the second-lowest strikeout percentage on the team. He is elite at putting the ball in play. But he isn’t 100% a week before the start of the playoffs.

The Dodgers’ original lineup Tuesday had Turner starting at third base for the first time since he strained his left hamstring Aug.28. He returned last week, but his first five games were as the club’s designated hitter. Roberts said Turner would play five or six innings at third base Tuesday as he eased back into the more intensive role. The start was supposed to be a step forward.

But Turner was scratched from the lineup two hours before first pitch. The Dodgers said he had “left hamstring discomfort.” Edwin Ríos started in his place.

The Dodgers didn’t need Turner on Tuesday. Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock and Corey Seager each slugged a home run to fuel the club to another victory. This one sealed the No.1 seed and another division title. The question is whether the Dodgers can win the ultimate championship this year.

