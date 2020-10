The Dodgers’ journey through the 2020 MLB postseason continued Tuesday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Here are some of the best images from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier from Game 2.

Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson reacts in disgust after popping out in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson delivers against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. in front of Dodgers catcher Will Smith after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin avoids a comebacker hit by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger walks back to the dugout after flying out during Game 2 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner can’t corral a run-scoring double by Atlanta’s Cristian Pache during the fifth inning of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta’s Nick Markakis scores past Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement