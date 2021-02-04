Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jorge Jarrin retires

Dodger broadcaster Jaime Jarrin and his son Jorge are photographed with their Golden Mike awards.
Dodger broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, left, and his son Jorge are photographed with their Golden Mike awards for excellence in radio news coverage at home in San Marino on Aug. 18, 2020.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Dodgers broadcaster Jorge Jarrin has retired after nine seasons calling games in Spanish on both radio and television during his 17 years with the franchise.

He is the son of Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrin. They became the first father-son broadcasting team on MLB Spanish-language radio and called the Dodgers’ first World Series championship in 32 years together last year.

Jarrin joined the Dodgers in 2004 as manager of radio broadcast sales and Hispanic initiatives. He joined their broadcast team in 2012, calling games on television alongside former Dodger great Manny Mota before joining his father in the radio booth in 2015.

“You would think this would be a very difficult decision to make, but I just knew the time was right and I leave with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the Dodger organization,” Jarrin said Thursday. “To end with a world championship is the cherry on top of a dream 32 years in the making!“

Jarrin began his career in 1985 as a helicopter traffic reporter on KABC radio. He broke into baseball in 2001 on DIRECTV’s “Major League Baseball Game of the Week,” which was broadcast to Latin America.

Dodgers
Associated Press
