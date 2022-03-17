Advertisement
Dodgers

Complete coverage: Dodgers sign Freddie Freeman to six-year, $162-million deal

Freddie Freeman warms up in the on-deck circle during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.
Freddie Freeman warms up in the on-deck circle during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles in August.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The Dodgers once again made a big splash in free agency, agreeing to terms on six-year, $162-million contract with former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman on Wednesday night.

Freeman, a former National League MVP who grew up in Orange County, is considered one of the biggest prizes of free agency and immediately bolsters the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a World Series title.

Check out our complete coverage of Freddie Freeman’s signing from The Times’ team of MLB reporters.

