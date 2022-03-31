Dodgers observations: Cody Bellinger ‘progressing,’ roster taking shape

If not for the lockout, the Dodgers would have been at Chavez Ravine on Thursday, opening the regular season against the Colorado Rockies.

Instead, the team was still in Arizona, trying to work through the kinks of a shortened spring training that manager Dave Roberts acknowledged has been a mixed bag of performances.

“Individually, there have been some guys that have had good camps. But overall, it just needs to get better. We’ll see where we’re at. The season isn’t going to wait for us.”

With barely a week to go before the club’s new opening day — on April 8 in Denver against the Rockies — here are five observations on where the team stands.