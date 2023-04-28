Advertisement
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: How to watch, start times and betting odds

David Peralta hits a two-run single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller.
David Peralta hits a two-run single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller on Thursday. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers open a six-game homestand Friday at Dodger Stadium with the first of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-2, .3.29 earned-run average) to the mound to face Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA). Flaherty, from Burbank, was a first-round draft pick by St. Louis out of Harvard-Westlake High in Studio City.

The Dodgers are back home after completing a seven-game trip on which they won four games, including three from the Chicago Cubs and one from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers are expecting the returns of catcher Will Smith and infielder Max Muncy for the series. Smith had been sidelined with a concussion and Muncy was on the paternity leave list.

The Cardinals, who avoided being swept by San Francisco when they shut out the Giants Thursday 6-0, are currently in last place in the National League Central with a record of 10-16. The Dodgers (13-13) trail Arizona in NL West by one.game.

The second half of the homestand will feature three games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Radio: 570 AM (KLAC); 1020 AM (KTNQ) Spanish.

Betting odds and lines: Dodgers -144 / St. Louis +122

