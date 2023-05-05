Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers take their season-high six-game win streak to San Diego and will open a three-game series Friday night against the Padres at Petco Park.

Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.89 ERA), the National League’s pitcher of the month for April, will face right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA) in the opener. In his last outing April 29 against St. Louis, Kershaw struck out nine Cardinals in seven innings and allowed just two hits in a 1-0 Dodgers shutout.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in four games in the National League division playoff series last fall.

The Dodgers (19-13, .594), who swept the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday on Max Muncy’s walk-off grand slam, lead the NL West by a game and a half over Arizona. The Padres (17-15, .531), who took two out of three contests from Cincinnati, are two games back and have won seven of their last 10 games.

After Sunday’s late afternoon finale, the Dodgers will travel to Milwaukee for three games with the Brewers.