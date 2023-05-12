Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Are you a true-blue fan?
What you need to know: The Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium on Friday night to open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres after winning two of three games at Milwaukee.
Right-hander Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 earned-run average) will start the opener for the Dodgers against left-hander Blake Snell (1-5, 4.89 ERA). With the help of the bullpen, May beat Snell and the Padres a week ago in San Diego when he struck out six in six innings in a 2-1 Dodgers victory. Snell also pitched six innings and struck out six in the losing effort.
Victor González put on so much weight after 2020 that it threatened his career. This season, he again became an important reliever for the Dodgers.
The Padres went into their 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday with a .205 average with runners in scoring position, the worst in the majors. And prior to Thursday, San Diego was nine for 67 (.134) in an eight-game stretch with runners on second and third.
The Dodgers (23-15, .605) lead Arizona in the National League West by 2 1/2 games. San Diego is in third place with a record of 19-19, .500, four games out of first place.
The Dodgers may be without the services of pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who sustained a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand during his last start against the Brewers.
Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.
Betting odds and lines: Dodgers -136 / San Diego +116
