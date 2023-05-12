Advertisement
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Will Smith, left, is congratulated by Miguel Vargas after hitting a home run for the Dodgers.
Will Smith, left, is congratulated by Miguel Vargas after hitting a home run for the Dodgers during a win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium on Friday night to open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres after winning two of three games at Milwaukee.

Right-hander Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 earned-run average) will start the opener for the Dodgers against left-hander Blake Snell (1-5, 4.89 ERA). With the help of the bullpen, May beat Snell and the Padres a week ago in San Diego when he struck out six in six innings in a 2-1 Dodgers victory. Snell also pitched six innings and struck out six in the losing effort.

The Padres went into their 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday with a .205 average with runners in scoring position, the worst in the majors. And prior to Thursday, San Diego was nine for 67 (.134) in an eight-game stretch with runners on second and third.

The Dodgers (23-15, .605) lead Arizona in the National League West by 2 1/2 games. San Diego is in third place with a record of 19-19, .500, four games out of first place.

The Dodgers may be without the services of pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who sustained a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand during his last start against the Brewers.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds and lines: Dodgers -136 / San Diego +116

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

