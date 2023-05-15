Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: How to watch, start times and betting odds

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman bats during a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on May 14, 2023.
The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman bats during a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
(Allison Dinner / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers continue their six-game homestand Monday night when they open a three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins.

The first game will feature a pair of right-handed pitchers — Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 earned-run average) for the Dodgers against Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA) of the Twins. Syndergaard will wear adhesive on his right index finger to protect a cut he sustained in his last start at Milwaukee.

Lopez, who is among the strikeout leaders in the American League with 62, has at least six strikeouts in nine straight starts. The Twins took two out of three games from the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, including a 16-3 win Sunday after recording team highs for runs and hits (18) this season. In the two victories, the Twins hit eight home runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs into the dugout during the fourth inning.

Hernández: Mookie Betts is playing at his peak. Will he sustain it through October?

Mookie Betts is one of the major reasons why the Dodgers have won 13 of 15 games, but can he avoid the consistency issues that have hampered him?

The Dodgers (26-15) completed a three-game sweep of the Padres on Sunday with a 4-0 win. They remain the front-runners in the National League West, ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks by three games.

The Twins (23-18) lead the AL Central by 3½ games over Cleveland.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Twins

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds and lines: Minnesota -118 / Dodgers +100

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

