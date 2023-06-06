Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Yency Almonte delivers against Tampa Bay.
Dodgers relief pitcher Yency Almonte delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 28.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers make their way to Cincinnati to open a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 earned-run average), who is 3-0 in his last four starts, will take the mound for the Dodgers against Reds right-hander Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.36 ERA).

Cincinnati avoided being swept by Milwaukee on Wednesday when the Reds beat the Brewers 2-0 behind a one-hit. Left-hander Andrew Abbott, 24, threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut. The Reds are in third place in the National League Central Division (27-33, .450) 5½ games behind Pittsburgh.

Despite losing two of three games to the New York Yankees last weekend, the Dodgers (35-25, .583) kept pace with Arizona by staying in a first-place tie with the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

After their visit with the Reds concludes Thursday, the Dodgers head to Philadelphia for a three-game weekend series against the Phillies.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Radio: KLAC-AM (570); KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -210 | Cincinnati +176

