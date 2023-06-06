Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers make their way to Cincinnati to open a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 earned-run average), who is 3-0 in his last four starts, will take the mound for the Dodgers against Reds right-hander Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.36 ERA).

Cincinnati avoided being swept by Milwaukee on Wednesday when the Reds beat the Brewers 2-0 behind a one-hit. Left-hander Andrew Abbott, 24, threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut. The Reds are in third place in the National League Central Division (27-33, .450) 5½ games behind Pittsburgh.

Despite losing two of three games to the New York Yankees last weekend, the Dodgers (35-25, .583) kept pace with Arizona by staying in a first-place tie with the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

After their visit with the Reds concludes Thursday, the Dodgers head to Philadelphia for a three-game weekend series against the Phillies.