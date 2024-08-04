Freddie Freeman’s son returns home from the hospital

During the Dodgers’ victory over Oakland on Sunday, first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife announced on Instagram that their 3-year-old son, Maximus, had been discharged from the hospital after battling Guillain-Barré syndrome the last eight days.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric [intensive care unit], we are officially HOME!” Chelsea Freeman wrote in the Instagram post. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together.”

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announced on Instagram just now that their son is out of the hospital and back home pic.twitter.com/BJqOfGI37N — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 4, 2024

While nothing is official yet, Roberts said that Freeman “could” rejoin the Dodgers on Monday or Tuesday. The first baseman missed the team’s eight-game trip after Maximus was taken to the hospital on July 26 with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a nerve disorder that can cause paralysis.