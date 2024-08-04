Advertisement
Freddie Freeman’s son returns home from the hospital

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
During the Dodgersvictory over Oakland on Sunday, first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife announced on Instagram that their 3-year-old son, Maximus, had been discharged from the hospital after battling Guillain-Barré syndrome the last eight days.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric [intensive care unit], we are officially HOME!” Chelsea Freeman wrote in the Instagram post. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together.”

While nothing is official yet, Roberts said that Freeman “could” rejoin the Dodgers on Monday or Tuesday. The first baseman missed the team’s eight-game trip after Maximus was taken to the hospital on July 26 with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a nerve disorder that can cause paralysis.

