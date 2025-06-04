Pete Alonso’s bat is all Mets need to defeat Dodgers

The month is just four days old, but for the Dodgers the June swoon is already getting old.

On Wednesday, they lost for the third time in four games with a pair of Pete Alonso home runs lifting the Mets to a 6-1 victory. The loss was the 10th in 18 games for the Dodgers, who are just four games over .500 since their season-opening eight-game winning streak.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (3-2) took the loss although he really only had one bad inning.

He got off to a rough start, hitting Francisco Lindor in the right foot with his second pitch, and the inning went downhill from there. Brandon Nimmo followed with a potential double-play ball that went through second baseman Kiké Hernández and after Nimmo stole second, Lindor scored on a ground out.

Alonso followed with a towering two-run home run to right-center to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Gonsolin settled down after that and though he didn’t allow another run, New York had runners on base in each of the five innings he worked. He exited after 90 pitches, having given up three hits and two walks while striking out six.

After a pair of hitless innings from the Dodger bullpen, Alonso put the game away in the eighth, following a hit batter and a walk from reliever Ryan Loutos with a majestic three-run homer to left. It was Alonso’s first multi-homer game of the season, and it gave him a season-high five RBIs.

The Dodgers’ only run came on Andy Pages’ solo home with one out in the ninth. The hit was Pages’ third of the night — half his team’s total. He also had a second-inning infield single and a seventh-inning double, extending his hitting streak to a season-high nine games and raising his average to .290.

Mets starter Griffin Canning (6-2) cruised through his six innings, facing just four batters over the minimum. The former Angel gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven in his best outing of the season, winning for the first time in nearly a month.

Switch-hitting utility man Tommy Edman could be headed to the injured list after tweaking his right ankle earlier this week, aggravating an injury that forced him to spend three weeks on the IL earlier this season. Edman came off the bench in Tuesday’s win but was out of the lineup Wednesday. Speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz was summoned from triple-A Oklahoma City as a precaution and would probably take Edman spot on the roster if he goes on the IL.

Relievers Kirby Yates (hamstring) and Michael Kopech (shoulder) both threw short simulated games Wednesday and manager Dave Roberts said both are close to being activated.

“As long as he feels good tomorrow, then there’s certainly a good possibility to be activated this weekend,” Roberts said of Yates, who lasted pitched May 17 against the Angels.

Kopech gave up 11 runs in 6.1 innings while on a rehab assignment in Oklahoma City, but Roberts seemed unconcerned.

“Obviously you’re in rehab mode, you’re not around. So to get back to your teammates and the coaches, they might be able to kind of detect some things or clean some things up mechanically,” he said. “To be here tonight, last night to watch a game, that’s very that’s helpful and productive. With him is it just kind of getting command more dialed in.”

Kopech’s last appearance came in the fifth and deciding game of last fall’s World Series.