LA Times Today: Freddie Freeman, one of free agency’s biggest prizes, agrees to Dodgers deal

The Dodgers open up their season April 8 against the Colorado Rockies. Right before spring training started, they signed one of the biggest free agents — first baseman Freddie Freeman.



The southern California native inked a six-year deal worth 162 million dollars.



L.A. Times Jack Harris has written about this mega signing and joins me now.