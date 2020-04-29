Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Sports

Jerry West 60-Footer - April 29, 1970

Jerry West made a 60-foot heave to beat the buzzer and send Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals into overtime. The Lakers lost the game and eventually the series to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

April 29, 2020
5:18 AM
Share

Sports